OPP looking for answers after being called about a woman in distress in Lake Erie

OPP officers in Essex County are looking for answers after being called about a woman in distress in Lake Erie.

On Thursday, OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, Colchester Guardian Rescue and the Leamington Fire Service responded to a report of a female in distress in the lake 200-meters off the Leamington Pier.

A witness tried to assist but the waves were too large, so he left to get help.

At this time, police have utilized all resources, have completed extensive searches but can't locate anyone in the lake.

There is no evidence to suggest the woman was with anyone else and there are no outstanding missing persons matching the description of the female.

The woman is described as around 5'5, 180 pounds, with black hair and a black or dark purple bathing suit.

If you know anyone matching the description and is overdue or if you or someone else was on Lake Erie in the Leamington area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Officers want to speak to this person to ensure their well-being.