OPP looking for public's help to find vehicle involved in collision

Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville are looking for the public's help to identify a vehicle and driver that were recently involved in a motor vehicle collision.

According to police, on January 26 at 4:46 p.m. two vehicles were travelling westbound on Road 4 East.

The suspect vehicle passed another vehicle, struck it and ran it off of the roadway into the ditch and then left the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that ended up in the ditch sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police are looking for a red/burgundy GMC Terrain SUV, with damage to the passenger side, and possible grey paint transfer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.