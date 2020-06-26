OPP Looking for Suspect Allegedly Taking Pictures of a Young Girl

OPP are trying to identify a man allegedly taking pictures of a young girl in a dress at a store in Leamington.

Around 7:15 p.m. on June 23, provincial police were called for a report of a suspicious person at a store in the 200 block of Erie Street South.

A customer at the store told the manager that another customer was secretly taking inappropriate photos of a young girl in a dress.

When the manager confronted the suspect, the man denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators were told the man made a purchase and was seen leaving the store on foot with two young boys.

The suspect is described a white man between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build, around 150 lbs, with short brown hair and a short scruffy unkempt beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey/green polo shirt, dirty blue jeans, work boots and a blue baseball cap with sunglasses on top.

The suspect has yet to be identified and the OPP's Essex County Crime Unit is asking anyone that may know the identity of this individual or have information regarding this incident, call 519-723-2491.