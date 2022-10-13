iHeartRadio
OPP looking for two suspects after break-in to Tecumseh business


OPP in Tecumseh are looking for information after a break and enter to a business overnight. 

Early Thursday morning, at approximately 3:30 a.m., OPP dispatched to a business on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh for a report of a break and enter. 

Through investigation it was determined that two individuals broke into the building where power tools and a generator were stolen. 

The two individuals were spotted on a security camera inside the business. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Essex County OPP

