OPP looking to identify suspects in Tecumseh robbery

Tecumseh OPP, along with the Essex County Crime Unit, are looking for the public's help to identify suspects in a robbery investigation.

According to police, on October 15 at 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that had taken place at a business in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh.

Two men allegedly entered the business and demanded cash.

Police say the suspects then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and that it's believed that they left in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122