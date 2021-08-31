OPP, MTO and Leamington officials conduct taxi cab blitz

Five bylaw infractions and a couple minor defects are being reported after a taxi cab blitz in Leamington.

Last Thursday, provincial police in Leamington along with Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Enforcement Officers and the municipality's By-law Enforcement Officers conducted a blitz on taxi cabs.

According to police, 15 taxis were inspected.

Police say the blitz focused on "safety inspection focused on road worthiness of the motor vehicles and to ensure they are adhering to Highway Traffic Act regulations and by-laws, including licensing, documentation, and mechanical fitness."