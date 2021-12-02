OPP need help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a Tecumseh home

Provincial police need your help to identify a suspect after someone took $21,000 worth of items from a home in Tecumseh.

Police were called to a home on Riverside Drive on Nov. 29 where they learned someone had entered the home in the early morning hours.

Once inside, a Rolex watch, purse and cash valued at approximately $21,000 was taken from the residence.

Provincial police have released this image of a suspect as they investigate a robbery at a home in Tecumseh on the morning of Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Tecumseh OPP)

The lone suspect was observed on security camera and is described as wearing a white baseball hat with sunglasses on the brim, a light coloured jacket with dark coloured pants and running shoes.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been driving or lives in the area of the 12000 and 13000 blocks of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh, to check their dashcam or home security cameras for someone matching this description.

Police are focused on a time between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.