OPP now investigating 10 'grandparents scam' cases across Essex County

OPP is now investigating 10 cases involving the grandparents scam across Essex County.

Investigators believe they are all connected, which all of the cases being described as very similar in nature.

Police say all of these incidents have targeted seniors who have received phone calls advising them that a grandchild is in trouble and that a "representative" would attend their home to collect the money.

In one case on June 21, a Tecumseh man received a phone call from a man identifying himself as a lawyer, saying he was representing the man's grandson who was just arrested for impaired driving.

The caller indicated $9,300 was needed to cover the bail or the grandson would go to jail.

The victim turned over the money to a man who later arrived at his house.

"The OPP is reminding all Essex County residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls or visitors that arrive at your residence. If anyone should receive a call in this manner, please contact your immediate family and inquire if anyone needs assistance. Please do not forward any funds without speaking to family members first and report it to the police," says Inspector Angela Ferguson, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.