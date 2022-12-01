OPP offering tips to avoid being a victim of a 'porch pirate'

Ontario Provincial Police are offering advice to ensure you don't fall victim to a 'porch pirate' this holiday season.

With delivery packages being left at door steps for online shoppers, it can be an easy target for porch pirates, people who take the openly available packages for themselves.

To make sure would-be thieves are not taking any packages from your doorway, OPP recommend:

- Request a signature on delivery.

- Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home.

-Arrange to have packages delivered to your workplace - if your employer allows it.

- Track your delivery online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered.

- Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

- Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

- Choose in-store or curbside pickup.

Derek Rogers, Regional Media Relations Coordinator for the OPP West Region, told AM800's The Shift that it's a crime of opportunity.

"Somebody walking by can very quickly see something on your front step, dash up there, grab it and be gone. Criminals are opportunistic and is a crime of opportunity, that's what they do," he says.

Rogers says if you have a package stolen, it's important to report it to the police.

"The reason that you do that is because it gives police a picture of what's happening in the neighbourhood. If you're neighbourhood is being plagued by these thefts, it would be great for police to know that so we can dedicate extra resources to patrol the area in the hopes of taking these people into custody," he adds.

To contact your local OPP detachment, call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Patty Handysides