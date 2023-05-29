OPP officer and school bus driver die in crash, police say

An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver have died in a crash that took place northwest of Woodstock today.

Provincial police say there were no students on the bus and no passengers in the officer's unmarked vehicle at the time of the crash, which took place a little before 7 a.m.

Police say 35-year-old Det.-Const. Steven Tourangeau, who was with the Perth County OPP detachment, died in the crash.

OPP say they are not releasing the identity of the school bus driver for privacy reasons.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says the force is "deeply saddened'' over what he calls a tragic incident.

Police in London, Ontario will be investigating.