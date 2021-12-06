OPP officer cleared of any wrongdoing following arrest where man suffered concussion

The Ontario Provincial Police has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an incident in Belle River this past summer.

On the night of June 13, officers were called to a disturbance at Lakeview Park West Beach where several people were involved in an altercation.

A 43-year-old man from Tecumseh was one of several people arrested.

According to the province's Special Investigations Unit, the suspect confronted an officer at the Lakeshore detachment and was elbowed in the face as he was put in a cell.

The suspect was diagnosed with a concussion the following day.

The SIU has concluded its investigation and has found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.