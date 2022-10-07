OPP participating in Operation Impact over Thanksgiving weekend

This Thanksgiving long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police will join police services across the country for Operation Impact.

The national, annual traffic safety campaign is among the most robust police enforcement and education initiatives, according to officials, that target drivers who are alcohol or drug impaired, aggressive and inattentive/distracted, as well as passengers who fail to buckle up or properly restrain toddlers and children.

Police say numerous friends and family members will be missing loved ones at their Thanksgiving long weekend gatherings this year, with the death toll on OPP-patrolled roads reaching 268 heading into October.

The fatalities mark a 24 per cent increase over this time last year, and officers say the majority of the deaths were no "accident" and were the result of drivers consciously making bad decisions behind the wheel and failing to take seriously their enormous responsibility to drive and share the road safely.

So far this year, poor decisions and a disregard for the safety of fellow road users have been linked to 69 speed-related fatalities, 57 inattentive-related fatalities, 40 alcohol/drug-related fatalities and 40 deaths associated with lack of seatbelt use.

In keeping with this year's campaign theme, officers are asking all drivers to put their best foot forward by putting the brakes on bad driving behaviours.