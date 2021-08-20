OPP recover stolen Lakeshore vehicle and seek to identify pair of individuals

An update to a story AM800 news told you about on Tuesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit have recovered a stolen pickup truck in the City of Windsor that was originally stolen from Lakeshore in the early morning on August 17.

Police have also obtained photos of two people of interest. Investigators believe that a man dressed in black, wearing a black Air Jordan baseball cap and black and grey baseball gloves was driving the stolen truck.

A second man arrived at the gas station at the same time in a separate vehicle, and police believe he may have been travelling with the suspect. He's described as bald and wearing a black shirt and shorts.

(Photo Courtesy of OPP)

Police are asking the public for help to identify both men by contacting either the Essex County OPP crime unit or Crime Stoppers.