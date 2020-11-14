OPP Release Sketch of Suspect Sought in Unwanted Kissing Investigation

Provincial Police have released a sketch of the suspect sought in an unwanted kissing investigating in Lakeshore.

According to Essex County OPP, a young girl was riding her bike on Broadway Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday when a man allegedly approached, started up a conversation, then kissed her repeatedly against her will.

Police say the girl managed to break free and immediately told her parents.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old last seen wearing a hearing aid. He stands approximately 5'4" tall with a slight hunch and balding hair.

Provincial police released the composite sketch Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.