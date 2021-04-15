OPP Release Vehicle Description in Hit-and-Run Case in Kingsville

OPP have released the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Kingsville that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be a dark grey Honda which may have damage to the front right passenger side and is likely missing the passenger side mirror.

Around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, provincial police say an 89-year-old Leamington man was crossing Highway 3, near County Road 34, when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle did not stop and offer assistance or wait for police to arrive at the scene.

The car fled the area and has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.