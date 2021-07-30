OPP Remind Drivers of New Stunt Driving Rules

A warning for drivers caught speeding on area roadways.

Provincial Police say where the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, driver's caught at 40 km/h or more will be subject to a charge of Stunt Driving and the vehicle will immediately be impounded for 14 days.

Those are rules that went into effect back on July 1st but the OPP say they continue to see excessive speeds on provincial patrolled roadways.

Over three-days this week in Essex County, police say five people between the ages of 19 and 24, have been charged with racing in Kingsville and Leamington.

Provincial Police say speeding not only increases your risk of becoming involved in motor vehicle collision, it increases your risk of being seriously injured in a motor vehicle collision.