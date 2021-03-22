OPP Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant After String of Frauds

March is Fraud Prevention Month and Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep their guard up.

Police say a recent string of phone and internet scams have cost area residents totalling more than $100,000.

According to the release, scammers target the elderly, but the recent frauds have hit several demographics by praying on their fear and compassion.

Police say to be leery of anyone who is pushing for urgent action over the phone or by computer.

Investigators say many frauds use fear to illicit a response by claiming someone can be freed from danger through payment.

The third sign of fraud is a demand of secrecy claiming they're taking care of the issue so there's no need to confirm who they are, according to OPP.

Police say money transfers are a common demand, but the gift cards have become the preferred request for payment as they're easy to liquidate and harder to trace.

Anyone who is put those situations should hang up and call police immediately.

More on how to prevent fraud can be found in The Little Black Book of Scams and through the Anti-Fraud Centre's website.