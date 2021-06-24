OPP Reminding Public to Lock Doors after String of Thefts in Kingsville

OPP in Kingsville are sending out a reminder to 'lock it or lose it' following several thefts in the town.

According to a release, a number of residents reported having items stolen in the area of Prospect St. and Lansdowne Ave this past weekend.

The thefts occurred from vehicles and sheds that were left unlocked with items like bicycles, credit cards and gift cards and electronics stolen.

While 'lock it or lose it' is a catchy slogan, police say it's an easy way to prevent thefts as criminals will move on to easier targets.

The OPP is also reminding residents to give police a call if they spot any suspicious activity.