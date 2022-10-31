OPP reminding residents to be safe on Halloween

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Detachment reminds residents to be cautious on Halloween.

Drivers are asked to watch for trick-or-treaters as they walk from house to house.

The OPP has a list of reminders for trick-or-treaters, including:

-Make-up is preferable to mask-wearing and if a mask is worn, enlarge the mouth and eye holes for safety

-Carry a flashlight

-Use sidewalks

-Stay in neighbourhoods you are familiar with

-Don't cut across lawns

-Walk, don't run

-Don't snack on treats until an adult inspects them

-Small children should be supervised at all times

Police ask parents to remind young people of the consequences of participating in mischief on Halloween or Devils Night.

They ask those who will be drinking on Halloween to use a designated driver, taxi or public transit.



