OPP reminds drivers to buckle up ahead of their Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign

The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to buckle up ahead of the long weekend.

OPP will be conducting their Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign from April 7 to April 10, and have stated they aren't interested in any excuses from unbuckled drivers and passengers.

Officers responded to 61 seatbelt-related fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in 2022 and nine so far this year.

Drivers and passengers are reminded that everything in a vehicle, including unbuckled occupants, can cause serious injuries and death when involved in a road collision.

The OPP laid close to 9,200 seatbelt charges in 2022.