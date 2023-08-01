OPP reminds the public of increased traffic this weekend for Hogs for Hospice

The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to expect an increase in traffic this weekend in Essex County.

The OPP Essex County Detachment says that the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally, which runs August 4 to August 6, is a largely attended event in Leamington.

Police are asking the public to be patient due to increased motorcycle traffic that is expected.

They also remind drivers to take extra time when signalling turns, checking blind spots, and to check your mirrors more frequently.

There will be a highly visible police presence in the area to ensure the safety of all those in attendance, and to assist with traffic related issues.

The official ride of Hogs for Hospice is a four-hour-long ride that leads riders to the most southern tip inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads out across the County with a short rest stop before arriving back at Seacliff Park.