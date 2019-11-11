OPP Report Several Minor Crashes in Essex County

Several minor collisions are being reported in Essex County.

The OPP is warning drivers of deteriorating road conditions because of the first significant snowfall.

A number of vehicles have also lost control on the 401.

Police say reducing speed and increasing the distance between your vehicle and other vehicles is the best way to avoid a crash.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of Laurier Parkway in LaSalle were closed for about an hour between Diotte St. and Malden Rd for a construction vehicle on its side Monday morning.