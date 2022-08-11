OPP reporting multiple vehicle thefts overnight

The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding the public to lock and remove any valuables from their vehicles.

On Thursday, August 11 the Essex County OPP received multiple calls related to theft from vehicles occurring overnight.

Similar calls were made across Essex County including in the Town of Tecumseh and the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police ask the public if they have any information on any of these cases or see any suspicious activity, to contact the OPP or Crime stoppers anonymously.