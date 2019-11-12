iHeartRadio
OPP Respond to More Than 20 Crashes in Snow

Police continue to urge motorsts to drive with caution and patience as snow plows and salters clear roads from a record snowfall. 

Environment Canada reports between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow fell on Monday, which is a new record of November 11th. 

Essex County OPP say officers responded to more than 20 collisions between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the first significant snowfall on Monday. 

Of note -- Highway 401 at the Highway 3 interchange required the closing of all eastbound lanes for four hours, until 11:30 p.m. Monday night, due to a jacknifed tractor trailer. 

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported in any of the weather-related collisions.

Police say they continue to respond to numerous collisions Tuesday, but again, no serious injuries are reported. 

 

