OPP Restricting Access to Facilities due to COVID-19

The OPP is reducing access to its facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, provincial police says it will be limiting access to facilities and detachments to processing of routine criminal record checks, vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers and volunteers only.

Police say anyone seeking entry to a detachment must make an appointment first.

Individuals will then be pre-screened and will be required to wear proper PPE before entering the building, according to OPP.

Appointments can be made by calling a local detachment between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents can continue to report non-emergency matters online or by phone and should call 9-1-1 for emergencies.