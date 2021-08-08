OPP say Civic Holiday Deadliest Long Weekend this Year

Provincial police say last week's Civic Holiday was the deadliest long weekend on Ontario roads and waterways this year.

According to police, a motor vehicle driver, a motorcyclist, two off-roaders and a kayaker lost their lives in separate incidents.

So far this year 145 vehicle occupants, 20 motorcyclists, 18 boaters and 10 off road vehicle operators have died, according to OPP.

Police say 6,340 charges were laid on roads, waterways and trails over the long weekend.

Aggressive driving led to 4,117 speeding tickets and 116 stunt-driving charges from July 30 to Aug. 2.

Drivers were ticketed for failing to move over for emergency vehicles 126 times, 199 failed to wear a seat belt, 83 were charged with distracted driving and 95 people were charged with impaired driving.

Fifty-one marine related charges and 37 off-road vehicle related charges were also laid.