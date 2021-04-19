OPP Search for Driver in Kingsville Hit and Run

Police continue to search for a driver that sent a pedestrian to hospital in Kingsville, Ont. last week.

Essex County OPP say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Highway 3 near County Road 34 around 11:30 p.m. on April 13.

Police say the driver fled the scene, leaving the 89-year-old victim in the westbound lanes of the highway. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Provincial police are looking to the public to locate the vehicle. It's described as a dark grey, possibly metallic, late-model Honda Civic that may have damage to the front right passenger side.

Police say the car is likely missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with surveillance footage taken near the area and time of the crash is asked to contact police. Investigators are also asking repair shops to keep an eye out for vehicles with similar damage.

Police are appealing to the driver to step forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.