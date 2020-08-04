OPP Search for Suspects in Leamington Armed Robbery

Leamington OPP is seeking the public's help locating a pair of suspects in an armed robbery.

Police were called to business in the 100 block of Erie Street South around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to OPP, two masked suspects, both standing around 5'7" tall, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

One of the suspects pointed what police believe to be a handgun at the clerk.

Suspects wanted in relation to a robbery in the 100 block of Erie Street South in Leamington, Ont. August 4, 2020 (Photo courtesy of the OPP)

Police say the clerk handed over a package of cigarettes and a small quantity of cash before the pair fled south east on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.