OPP Searching for Injured Cyclist from Crash in Lakeshore

The OPP is putting out a call to the public for help in identifying an injured cyclist.

According to police, a collision occurred between two cyclists on September 1 at around 11:15am in Lakeshore.

The incident happened on a bike path in the 500-block of Ross Beach Rd.

Police say one cyclist suffered minor injuries, but the other was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and has yet to be identified.

The cyclist in question is described as a white male between 65 and 75-year-old standing 5'6" to 5'8" tall weighing roughly 130 pounds.

He has short grey hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on the right forearm.

During the crash the man was riding a dark grey Giant Defy bicycle with grey Giro helmet, a blue and white Garneau cycling jersey and black Sugoi cycling shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.