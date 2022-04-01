OPP searching for Kingsville man

The public is being asked to help locate a 65-year old man from Kingsville who hasn't been seen since March 1st.

Essex County OPP say William Smith was last seen at his place of employment in Lakeshore.

Smith is described as white, 6'2" tall, 240 pounds, with short grey hair on the sides and bald on top, blue eyes and wears reading glasses.

He was last seen wearing a light blue denim shirt, black pants and black work boots.

Provincial Police say Smith may be driving a green 2008 Ford Fusion with an Ontario Licence plate CSTB 142.

If spotted, call the OPP.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police