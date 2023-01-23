OPP searching for vehicle-of-interest in connection to fatal accident in Chatham

The Ontario Provincial Police, Elgin County Detachment, is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle.

The vehicle was seen in the area where a Chatham resident was fatally struck and killed in September, 2022.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone that may have seen or operated a dark-coloured vehicle, possible a SUV, going northbound along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on September 19, 2022, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

A surveillance picture was provided for this investigation.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old, Matthew Hewer, of Chatham.

Any person with information regarding the person responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

