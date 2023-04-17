OPP seek federal offender on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP are searching for a federal offender who allegedly breached his statutory release conditions.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Jasean King.

Police say the 24-year-old is known to frequent Windsor, Oshawa and the Greater Toronto Area.

King is currently serving a three-year sentence for several convictions, including trafficking drugs and uttering threats to cause death or harm.

Anyone having contact with King or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.