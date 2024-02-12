OPP seek help identifying person of interest in two fraud cases 

Essex County OPP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in two fraud cases that occurred in Jul. 2022, at a financial institution in the Town of Kingsville, and in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police say between Jul. 26 - 27, 2022, a woman entered banks in both Belle River and Kingsville and allegedly committed two fraudulent transactions totaling more than $40,000.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify this person of interest is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.