OPP Seek Public's Help to Find Stolen Excavator in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP is asking for the public's help locating a stolen excavator.

Police say the Bobcat excavator was stolen from a construction site in Lakeshore, Ont. back in August.

Investigators believe its appearance may have been altered before being sold to an unknown individual.

Police are asking anyone who recently purchased or is aware of someone who recently purchased a used Bobcat excavator to contact Essex County OPP of Crime Stoppers anonymously.