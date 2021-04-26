OPP Seek Publics Help Looking for Stolen Trailer

Police are looking to the public for help locating a stolen utility trailer.

Essex County OPP say the dark grey 2018 Royal Utility Trailer was stolen from Halford Drive in Tecumseh on April 10.

Police are looking for help identifying four persons of interest who were seen in the area driving a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck with a "unique RO sticker in the rear window."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.