OPP seek to identify suspect in alleged indecent act in Lakeshore

A sketch of a suspect has been released by Ontario Provincial Police as part of an investigation into a reported indecent act complaint in Lakeshore.

The alleged act happened Aug. 25 in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue area.

Police received a report that a person out for a bike ride saw an unknown man and when the witness rode by, the man had his hand down his pants and was smoking.

The male is described as a dark skinned male, with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts.

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

