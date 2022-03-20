OPP Seeking help from the public on locating SUV involved in two vehicle crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public on identifying an SUV involved in a two vehicle crash in Kingsville.
Police are looking for a red or burgundy GMC Terrain SUV with a damaged passenger side.
On January 26, a 47 year old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop after the accident.
The two vehicle collision occurred westbound on Road 4 East in Kingsville after the suspect passed a vehicle, struck it and ran off the roadway into a ditch.
The suspect then proceeded to leave the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crimestoppers.