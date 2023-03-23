OPP seeking public assistance in locating missing woman

The Leamington Detachment Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing person.

OPP are looking for a 30-year-old woman whose name is Corrine.

She was last seen at the end of February in Leamington and has not had any contact with family since February, which is unusual behaviour for her.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as 5'4', 130 pounds, blue/green eyes, and frequently changes her hair colour.

Leamington OPP is asking for assistance from the public with locating Corrine.

If you have seen her, please contact the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Essex County OPP)