OPP seeking public's assistance identifying person of interest

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

On December 12, at approximately 4:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call regarding a suspicious person complaint in Lakeshore.

A parent reported that their teenaged daughter had been approached while walking home on Notre Dame Street.

The male driver is reported to have stopped across the street from the young woman, rolled down his window and asked her if she needed a ride.

The man is described as approximately 40-years-old, wearing a blue turban, wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt.

The vehicle involved is described as a grey coloured four door pick up truck.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been provided by police.

The Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit is asking that anyone having information regarding this person or vehicle, contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.