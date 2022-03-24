OPP seeking two suspects after hot tub thefts in Lakeshore

Two suspects are being sought after the theft of three hot tubs and a trailer from a business in Lakeshore.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on March 21 at a business on Patillo Road.

OPP say officers on general patrol interrupted two men who were in the process of loading a hot tub onto a trailer.

Police say the men fled through a nearby field and that one suspect was wearing red shoes.

An image of a suspect wanted in connection to the theft of three hot tubs from a business on Patillo Road in Lakeshore. March 21, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Three Dominion hot tubs, along with a utility trailer specifically designed for transporting hot tubs, were stolen from the property.

The theft of the property is valued at $60,000 to $80,000.

An image of a trailer stolen from a business on Patillo Road in Lakeshore. OPP say the trailer was used to steal three hot tubs from a business on March 21, 2022. (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding this theft to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.