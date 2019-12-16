OPP Seeking Vehicle From Kingsville Hit and Run

Provincial police in Kingsville are asking for the public to help locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

On Friday, December 13 at 8 pm, officers were called to Division Rd. and King St. where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A teen girl had been hit by a vehicle turning left onto King St..

The girl was knocked to the ground, the driver stopped briefly but drove away without offering any assistance.

The girl called family members who took her to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a white sport utility vehicle (SUV), possibly a Ford Explorer with a male driver and one passenger.