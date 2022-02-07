OPP seize $1.2-million in items from illegal marijuana grow-op

Ontario Provincial Police have busted an illegal cannabis growing operation in Leamington.

On Feb. 5, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Community Street Crime Unit, along with the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in Leamington, executed a warrant at an address in the 600 block of Talbot Road East in Leamington.

Police seized over 2,400 illicit cannabis plants at various stages of growth, over 16,000 grams of illicit packaged cannabis as well as cannabis processing equipment.

The total value of the items seized was approximately $1.2-million.

No word on any arrests or charges in the case as police say the investigation remains ongoing.