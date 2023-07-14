OPP seize $8,500 in illicit drugs and money after search in Tecumseh

A Tecumseh man is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant in the town on Friday.

Officers with the OPP's Tecumseh Detachment, along with Essex County and Lambton County Community OPP Street Crime Units carried out the search warrant at address on St. Jacques Street.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of illicit drugs and currency totalling over $8,500 and one person was taken into custody without incident.

A 30-year-old man is facing five criminal charges in total related to drug trafficking.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on September 25.