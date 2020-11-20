OPP Seize $80-million in Illicit Pot in Leamington

Provincial police have seized more than $80-million worth of illegal cannabis in Leamington.

The Provincial Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed a search warrant at a greenhouse operation on Mersea Road Wednesday.

More than 75,000 cannabis plants and 5,300-lbs. of processed pot were found on the property, according to OPP.

Police say 10 people face several charges including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

Three of the people arrested are from the Greater Toronto Area, but police say the remainder are of no fixed address.

Police say the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington.