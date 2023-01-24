OPP seize cocaine and cash in Kingsville bust

Two people have been charged following a $20,900 drug bust in Kingsville.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team members and Canine Services raided an address on Dix Alley on January 20th and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cash.

A 39-year old and 46-year old, both from Kingsville, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.