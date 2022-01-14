OPP seize ecstasy and cocaine in traffic stop

A 35-year-old from Toronto is facing close to a dozen charges after being stopped on Highway 401 in Chatham by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the traffic stop occurred last Sunday night in the eastbound lanes near kilometre marker 102.

According to police, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the driver was arrested and faces a number of charges including possession of a schedule substance, possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available and driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

Police seized quantities of ecstasy, cocaine, and other illicit drugs worth an estimated value of $20,000.