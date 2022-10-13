OPP Service Dog 'Maximus' assists in locating man

Lakeshore OPP look to recognize the Police Service Dog Maximus.

On October 3, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Lakeshore OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person on Puce Road in Lakeshore.

A man knocked on a door of a house and asked for help, saying he was injured. The homeowner called the police to assist the man.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was no longer there, however the homeowner decribed him as being intoxicated and not dressed for the weather as he was only wearing pants and a tank top.

The Essex County OPP Canine Unit was requested to help in the search, along with Police Service Dog Maximus to assist in locating the man as officers were concerned for his wellbeing.

After looking through the area, Maximus was able to locate the man in a ditch, he was wet and cold.

Essex-Windsor EMS transported the man to hospital as a precaution.

