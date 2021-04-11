OPP Stress Safety Heading into Boating Season

Essex County OPP is reminding residents to stay safe on the water with boating season around the corner.

Police are focused on assuring small pleasure craft like paddleboards, water cycles, kayaks, sailboards and kiteboards are enjoyed with caution.

According to the release, personal floatation devices are critical and the OPP's Marine Unit will be out to enforce safety rules.

Police say there will be zero tolerance when it comes to improper consumption of alcohol and cannabis.

The Marine Unit is reminding residents that impaired operation of pleasure craft will result in the same penalties as impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Rules for those heading out onto area lakes and rivers can be found on Transport Canada's website.