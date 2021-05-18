OPP to Continue Policing in Leamington

Leamington is sticking with the OPP after all.

The town had asked for pricing for policing from Windsor and Chatham-Kent following complaints from residents about the level of service received from provincial police.

Council was presented with a report Tuesday night showing a switch would result in a 13% tax increase for residents in the first year — that's an average of $232 per household.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says council just couldn't put that burden on the taxpayer.

"Anyone who thinks we're reverting to status quo with OPP, I'm going to tell you in capital letters we are not. The message has been sent loud and clear to the upper echelons of the OPP your methodology for policing is not working. It isn't working for many other communities in this province."

She says council will continue to advocate for better service.

"We have certainly seen an increased presence in our municipality ever since we put out the word that the contract was going to be cancelled, but that has to continue. That cannot just be a last ditch effort to convince us not to go further."

MacDonald says Leamington isn't the only municipality asking for change.



"In the past year of our pushback we've heard from many other disgruntled municipalities. This discontent will grow until more municipalities come together and say enough is enough. Singly, we cannot afford to change police service for now, but we won't give up."

The report found policing from Windsor would increase costs by 54% in the first year with the total cost increasing by $11.2-million over a five year contract.

With a unanimous vote, council agreed to turn down the proposals from Windsor and Chatham-Kent and remain with the OPP.

Administration plans to request a meeting in the near future with OPP brass to go over the town's policing expectations.