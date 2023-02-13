OPP to crack down on drivers who don't 'move over'

Ontario Provincial Police will be targeting drivers across Essex County who fail to "move over" for first responders on the side of the road.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, West Region officers will conduct an enforcement campaign focusing upon drivers who don't slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

The "Move Over" law, which has been in place since 2003, serves to protect the lives of police, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and tow truck operators, who are stopped at the roadside to carry out their work.

OPP West Region spokesperson Derek Rogers says since Christmas, OPP officers have had some nears misses that have been alarming.

"If you see those flashing lights, if you see any of those first responders at the side of the road, then it's incumbent on you to move over," he says. "If you're on a multi-lane highway, move over into the next lane, or if you're on a two-lane highway just slow down and proceed with caution when you're passing an emergency vehicle."

Ontario's "Move Over" law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points, if a driver is convicted. If charged and convicted a second time, the penalty is a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and suspension of your driver's licence for up to two years.

Rogers says it's not just for officer safety or first responder safety.

"If an individual who's behind the wheel who strikes someone who is pulled over by one of our members, that's a threat to others who are on the road as well. It speak to that problem of being inattentive behind the wheel," he adds.

Since 1989, five OPP officers have been killed in the line of duty on the roadside when they and/or their vehicles were hit by approaching vehicles.

The law was enacted following the death of Sergeant Margaret Eve with the Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment.

On the afternoon of June 7, 2000, Sgt. Eve, Constables Brad Sakalo and Patti Pask, were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 401, checking a vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery in Windsor.

While talking with the occupants of the car, a driver of a transport truck drove directly into the three police cruisers, the suspect vehicle and all 5 people standing on the shoulder of the highway.

All were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Margaret was air lifted to the Trauma Unit at the London Health Sciences Centre and would pass away two days later.